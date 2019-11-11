Si-Bone: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Si-Bone Inc. (SIBN) on Monday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $16.2 million in the period.

Si-Bone expects full-year revenue in the range of $65.5 million to $66.5 million.

Si-Bone shares have declined 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $18.39, dropping slightly in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SIBN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SIBN