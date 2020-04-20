ServisFirst: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) _ ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $34.8 million.

The Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The holding company for ServisFirst Bank posted revenue of $103.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $84.3 million.

ServisFirst shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.97, a fall of 14% in the last 12 months.

