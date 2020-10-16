Sensient: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) _ Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $32.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 78 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 77 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $323.6 million in the period.

Sensient expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.80 per share.

Sensient shares have fallen 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

