Seattle Genetics: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) _ Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its second quarter.

The Bothell, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 58 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $278 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.7 million.

Seattle Genetics shares have increased 50% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $171.10, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

