Scott's, Coupa rise; Stitch Fix, Signet Jewelers fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Tuesday:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., up $1.72 to $141.04

The maker of garden and lawn products raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year because of increased demand.

Stitch Fix Inc., down $1.37 to $23.55

The online clothing styling service reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., up 36 cents to $29.35

The building products company said sales improved significantly in May as businesses started reopening across the nation.

Coupa Software Inc., up $3.81 to $224.59

The business software company handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

HD Supply Holdings Inc., up $2.36 to $37.86

The industrial distributor reported surprisingly good fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $2.71 to $14.16

The jewelry company reported disappointing first-quarter sales and suspended its dividend.

O-I Glass Inc., down $1.59 to $9.50

The maker of glass products said daily shipments remain weak and it is taking cost-cutting measures.

HanesBrands Inc., down 11 cents to $13.10

The underwear, T-shirt and sock maker named Stephen B. Bratspies to succeed Gerald W. Evans Jr. as CEO.