Scholastic: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.25. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The publishing, education and media company posted revenue of $373.3 million in the period.

Scholastic shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $24.44, a decrease of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCHL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCHL