Schneider National: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $46.5 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.04 billion.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.10 to $1.25 per share.

Schneider National shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 31% in the last 12 months.

