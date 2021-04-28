Samsung reports profit jump on smartphone, TV sales KIM TONG-HYUNG, Associated Press April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 11:17 p.m.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics said Thursday its operating profit for the last quarter jumped 46% from a year earlier driven by increased sales of smartphones and televisions as its business continues to flourish amid the pandemic.
The South Korean tech giant also said its quarterly revenue of 65.39 trillion won ($59 billion) was its highest for the first three months of the year.