Safety Insurance: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) _ Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $44.7 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of $2.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.53 per share.

The automobile insurance provider posted revenue of $222.4 million in the period.

Safety Insurance shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $70.01, a decline of 28% in the last 12 months.

