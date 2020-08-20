SQM: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) _ Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $50.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santiago, Chile-based company said it had profit of 19 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The chemicals company posted revenue of $458.5 million in the period.

SQM shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 21% in the last 12 months.

