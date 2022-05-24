Russia steps up shelling, seeking gains in Ukraine's Donbas ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN, Associated Press May 24, 2022 Updated: May 24, 2022 3:38 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of17 Russian Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin listens to his translator during a court hearing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. The 21 year old soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war in Ukraine plead guilty on May 18 to killing an unarmed civilian. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Undertakers lower the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Oleksander Matyukhin, 32, in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
3 of17 A woman, fleeing from an area near the front line in Donetsk, prepares to board a bus in Kurakhove, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. In the Donbas region, people continue to flee from towns and villages coming under heavy bombardment. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
4 of17 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy displayed on a screen as he addresses the audience from Kyiv on a screen during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, May 23, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. AP Show More Show Less
6 of17 A Ukrainian serviceman stands in a trench in Kharkiv region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
7 of17 People, fleeing from village of Novomykhailivka near the front line in Donetsk, board a mini bus in Kurakhove, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. In the Donbas region, people continue to flee from towns and villages coming under heavy bombardment. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 A patient rests after undergoing surgery for injuries to his leg and abdomen caused by a mine explosion in Severodonetsk, at Kostyantynivka hospital, in Kostyantynivka, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
9 of17 A man passes by Russian tanks destroyed in a recent battle against Ukrainians in the village of Dmytrivka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Efrem Lukatsky/AP Show More Show Less
10 of17 Women walk to clean streets in Volnovakha, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 CORRECTS YEAR TO 2022 NOT 2020 An image taken with permission from the passport photo page of Russian diplomat Boris Bondarev. Bondarev, a veteran Russian diplomat to the U.N. Office at Geneva says he handed in his resignation before sending out a scathing letter on Monday May 23, 2022 to foreign colleagues inveighing against the “aggressive war unleashed” by President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. (Boris Bondarev via AP) AP Show More Show Less
12 of17 A couple walks out a subway station downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
13 of17 Fabrics are spread across one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 People receive flour at a food donation spot in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
15 of17 A woman walks past the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Russian-Ukrainian War in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
16 of17 Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a remand prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. Alexei Alexandrov/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17 People plant flowers in Independence Square, downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 23, 2022. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting was raging in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, where Russian forces have stepped up their bombardments beyond the frontlines, Britain’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
Moscow faces stiff Ukrainian resistance to its effort to encircle the area around the city of Sievierodonetsk and consolidate Russian control of the Luhansk region — the main focus but not the only Russian effort in the campaign to capture the Donbas, the ministry said in the update posted on Twitter.
Written By
ELENA BECATOROS, OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and RICARDO MAZALAN