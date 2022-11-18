Ross Stores, Gap rise; Farfetch, Williams-Sonoma fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Ross Stores Inc., up $9.66 to $107.59.

The discount retailer reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., down $8.02 to $122.37.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings warned investors that inflation and weaker demand could hurt its business.

Foot Locker Inc., up $2.88 to $35.88.

The shoe store raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Gap Inc., up 96 cents to $13.67.

The retailer beat Wall Street's third-quarter financial forecasts.

Farfetch Ltd., down $1.03 to $8.11.

The online luxury fashion company reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Palo Alto Networks Inc., up $10.92 to $167.48.

The security software maker beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Hess Corp., down $2.68 to $143.99.

Energy companies fell along with prices for crude oil.

Keysight Technologies Inc., up $5.87 to $171.90.

The electronic measurement technology gave investors an encouraging profit and revenue forecast.