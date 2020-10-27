Rocky Brands: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) _ Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $7.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Nelsonville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.04.

The footwear company posted revenue of $77.8 million in the period.

Rocky Brands shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $24.23, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

