Rockwell, Grocery Outlet rise; Advance Auto Parts, UGI fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Walt Disney Co., up $1.84 to $138.58

The giant media company rolled out its new video streaming service, Disney Plus, to heavy demand amid technical difficulties.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $12.68 to $156.14

The auto parts retailer cut its full-year estimates for sales and income.

Craft Brew Alliance, up $8.90 to $16.23

Anheuser-Busch said it would buy the rest of the craft brewing company that it doesn't already own for $16.50 a share in cash.

Rockwell Automation Inc., up $18.81 to $198.01

The industrial equipment and software maker reported earnings and revenue that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Kemet Corp., up $2.96 to $25.98

The electronic capacitor maker agreed to be acquired by Taiwan-based Yageo Corp.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp., up $1.60 to $32.60

The supermarket company selling discount, overstocked and closeout products raised its full-year earnings forecasts.

UGI Corp., down $4.79 to $41.44

The natural gas and electric utilities operator reported a wider loss than investors expected and issued a weak forecast.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc., up $2.37 to $65.60

The maker of power-conversion products reported earnings and revenue that came in far ahead of what analysts were expecting.