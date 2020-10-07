Richardson Electronics: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LAFOX, Ill. (AP) _ Richardson Electronics Ltd. (RELL) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $1.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Lafox, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The electronic components and communication products company posted revenue of $38.8 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit $4.50. A year ago, they were trading at $5.72.

