Retail Value: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (AP) _ Retail Value Inc. (RVI) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $69 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Beachwood, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of $3.48 per share.

The company posted revenue of $40 million in the period.

Retail Value shares have decreased 66% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.62, a decrease of 66% in the last 12 months.

