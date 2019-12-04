Restoration Hardware: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) _ Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $52.5 million.

The Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of $2.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.79 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $677.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $676.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $675.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Restoration Hardware expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.50 to $3.62. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.52.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $703 million to $711.5 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $709.8 million.

Restoration Hardware expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.58 to $11.70 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.69 billion.

Restoration Hardware shares have risen 72% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $205.50, a climb of 50% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RH