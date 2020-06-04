Restoration Hardware: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) _ Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc. (RH) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $3.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.27 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $482.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $487.1 million.

Restoration Hardware shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $248.41, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

