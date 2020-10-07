Resources Connection: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $147.3 million in the period.

Resources Connection shares have decreased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $12.29, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGP