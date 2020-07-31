Resolute Forest Products: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montreal-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 25 cents per share.

The maker of paper and wood products posted revenue of $612 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.29. A year ago, they were trading at $6.40.

