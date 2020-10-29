Regional Management: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREER, S.C. (AP) _ Regional Management Corp. (RM) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $11.2 million.

The Greer, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $90.5 million in the period.

Regional Management shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.92, a decrease of 34% in the last 12 months.

