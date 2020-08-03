Regency Centers: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Regency Centers Corp. (REG) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $104.7 million, or 61 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 78 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $19 million, or 11 cents per share.

The shopping center real estate investment trust posted revenue of $231.1 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.3 million.

The company's shares have dropped 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $40.59, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REG