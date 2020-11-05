Red Robin: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (AP) _ Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Greenwood Village, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.36 per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $200.5 million in the period.

Red Robin shares have decreased 60% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.07, a decrease of 59% in the last 12 months.

