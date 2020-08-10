https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Reading-International-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15471837.php
Reading International: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
CULVER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $22.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Culver City, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.04.
The movie theater owner posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.45. A year ago, they were trading at $12.25.
