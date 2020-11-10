ReWalk: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel (AP) _ ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam Ilit, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents.

The maker of wearable robotic exoskeletons that help paralyzed patients walk posted revenue of $747,000 in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1.18. A year ago, they were trading at $2.52.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RWLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RWLK