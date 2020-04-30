Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $145 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 4 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $693.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $581.6 million.

Range Resources shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased roughly 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.82, a fall of 38% in the last 12 months.

