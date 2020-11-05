Radius Health: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $77.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.5 million.

Radius Health shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 51% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RDUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RDUS