RPC: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) _ RPC Inc. (RES) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $25.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The oil and gas services company posted revenue of $89.3 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.4 million.

The company's shares closed at $3.11. A year ago, they were trading at $5.54.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RES