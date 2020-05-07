Quanta Services: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $38.7 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 47 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The specialty contractor for utility and energy companies posted revenue of $2.76 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.77 billion.

Quanta Services shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 12%. The stock has decreased 12% in the last 12 months.

