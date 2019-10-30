Qualys: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $19.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $82.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $82.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 57 cents to 59 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $84.3 million to $84.9 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.28 to $2.30 per share, with revenue ranging from $321.2 million to $321.8 million.

Qualys shares have climbed 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $83.34, a climb of slightly more than 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS