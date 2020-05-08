Qualys: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $18.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 65 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $86.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $85.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from 63 cents to 65 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $88 million to $88.6 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.46 to $2.51 per share, with revenue ranging from $354 million to $359 million.

Qualys shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QLYS