Q2 Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.7 million in its third quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 5 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $103.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $103.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $104.3 million to $106.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $398.1 million to $400.1 million.

Q2 Holdings shares have climbed 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $97, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO