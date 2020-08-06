Puma Biotech: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $3.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 8 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $70.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.9 million.

Puma Biotech shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.38, an increase of 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBYI