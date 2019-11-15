Prudential Bancorp: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) on Friday reported earnings of $2.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $12.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $9.5 million, or $1.07 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.8 million.

Prudential Bancorp shares have risen roughly 1% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBIP