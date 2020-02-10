Prospect Capital: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Monday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $11.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $161.9 million in the period.

Prospect Capital shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $6.53, a climb of nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

