Prologis, Revlon fall; Day One, Bluebird bio rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Prologis Inc., down $8.81 to $108.43.

The real estate investment trust is buying Duke Realty in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion.

Bluebird bio Inc., up 54 cents to $4.27.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on the regulatory review for its potential blood disorder treatment.

AST SpaceMobile Inc., up 13 cents to $6.53.

The developer of a space-based cellular broadband network announced plans to launch its BlueWalker 3 test satellite in August.

Revlon Inc., down 88 cents to $1.17.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the cosmetics maker is close to filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $4.61 to $95.85.

Energy companies slipped with the broader market as oil prices remain volatile.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $3.04 to $37.17.

The copper and gold miner lost ground along with falling prices for precious metals.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., up $8.34 to $14.96.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on the development of a potential brain tumor therapy.

Apple Inc., down $5.25 to $131.88.

Technology stocks with lofty prices were among the biggest losers in a broad selloff over inflation and recession fears.