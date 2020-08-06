Pretium Resources: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $166.6 million in the period.

Pretium Resources shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 16% in the last 12 months.

