Precision Drilling: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $123.7 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.3 million.

The company's shares closed at 70 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.

