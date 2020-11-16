Power Solutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) _ Power Solutions International Inc. (PSIX) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 3 cents per share.

The maker of alternative-fuel power systems posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.67. A year ago, they were trading at $6.

