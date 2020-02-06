Post Holdings: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Post Holdings Inc. (POST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $99.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 76 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The cereal maker posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Post Holdings shares have dropped slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $105.36, a rise of 8.5% in the last 12 months.

