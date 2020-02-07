Pixelworks: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The maker of chips used in high-end digital video devices posted revenue of $16 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $9.1 million, or 24 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $68.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.18. A year ago, they were trading at $3.99.

