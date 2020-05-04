Pitney Bowes: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) on Monday reported a loss of $208.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The mailing equipment and software company posted revenue of $796.3 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $3.43. A year ago, they were trading at $5.29.

