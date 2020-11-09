Pingtan Marine: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

FUZHOU, China (AP) _ Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $689,000.

The Fuzhou, China-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The ocean fishing company posted revenue of $15.4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.29. A year ago, they were trading at $2.07.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PME at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PME