BOSTON (AP) _ Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) on Monday reported a loss of $5 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $11.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.7 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.70. A year ago, they were trading at $5.29.

