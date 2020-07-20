https://www.trumbulltimes.com/business/article/Philips-2Q-Earnings-Snapshot-15419668.php
Philips: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AMSTERDAM (AP) _ Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $229 million.
On a per-share basis, the Amsterdam-based company said it had profit of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share.
The medical imaging equipment maker posted revenue of $4.84 billion in the period.
Philips shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 13% in the last 12 months.
