Peoples Bancorp: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MARIETTA, Ohio (AP) _ Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $765,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Marietta, Ohio-based bank said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 2 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The financial services and products company posted revenue of $56.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.4 million, which matched Street forecasts.

Peoples Bancorp shares have declined 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 30% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEBO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEBO