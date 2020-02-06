PennyMac: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) _ PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (PFSI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $152.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of $1.88.

The mortgage banking and investment management company posted revenue of $490.4 million in the period.

PennyMac shares have climbed almost 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $35.71, an increase of 70% in the last 12 months.

