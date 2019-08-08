Pctel: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) _ Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $941,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The provider of antennas and services for wireless networks posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.53. A year ago, they were trading at $5.67.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTI