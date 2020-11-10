Palomar: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) _ Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Tuesday reported a third-quarter loss of $15.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the La Jolla, California-based company said it had a loss of 62 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 55 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $42.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.5 million.

Palomar shares have climbed 95% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $98.50, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

