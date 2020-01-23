Pacific Premier Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $41.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The holding company for Pacific Premier Bank posted revenue of $139.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $122.7 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $159.7 million, or $2.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $482.5 million.

Pacific Premier Bancorp shares have fallen nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 8.5% in the last 12 months.

